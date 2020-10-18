Kirk Cousins: I won’t finish the season if I keep throwing interceptions

Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions in Sunday’s 40-23 loss to the Falcons and that leaves him with 10 through the first six games of the season.

It also leaves him with a realistic assessment of what the fallout from those interceptions could be. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said after Sunday’s loss that he didn’t consider benching Cousins, but the quarterback said he knows that is a possible consequence if he continues to play the way he’s played to this point in the season.

“The reality is if the pace I’m on in terms of the interceptions, if that were to continue, I won’t finish the season,” Cousins said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. “I won’t — you know what I mean? There’s a little bit of, you got to improve. Whether it’s them telling me, ‘Hey we gotta improve,’ or them pulling me; we got to get better. That’s what the rest of the season will be about for me, is trying to protect the football as best I can. Because when you turn the ball over, it really hurts your chances to win. I know that. I just need to improve as we look ahead to the rest of the season.”

The Vikings have a bye in Week Seven and finding a way to correct the interception issue will be the top priority on offense before they return to work against the Packers.