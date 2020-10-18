Kirk Cousins throws three interceptions as Vikings trail 20-0 at halftime

Getty Images

The Falcons are seeing the bump from a coaching change, with newfound life after Raheem Morris replaced Dan Quinn. The Vikings are seeing the hangover from not completing a game they should have won last week.

In a must-win game for the Vikings, Kirk Cousins has thrown three interceptions and Minnesota again failed on fourth-and-one deep in the red zone. The Falcons lead 20-0 at halftime.

Deion Jones, A.J. Terrell and Foyesade Oluokun all picked Cousins in the first half, leading to 17 points. The Falcons’ touchdown drives after the first two picks covered 29 and 40 yards, and the field goal drive was 46 yards.

The Falcons ran out of time to convert the final score into a touchdown, settling for a chip-shot field goal after reaching the Minnesota 2-yard line with five seconds remaining.

The Vikings, who saw Alexander Mattison come up short on fourth-and-one in the final two minutes Sunday, had a fourth-and-one from the Atlanta 1. Mike Boone was stopped for a 1-yard loss by Keanu Neal.

Matt Ryan is 19-of-23 for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Julio Jones, returning from a hamstring injury, has caught four passes for 52 yards and a touchdown, and Calvin Ridley has five catches for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Cousins is 8-of-14 for 102 yards and the three picks. Mattison has eight carries for 26 yards in place of Dalvin Cook.