Kyle Van Noy inactive for Dolphins

The Dolphins will try to hand the Jets their sixth loss of the season without the help of linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

Van Noy was listed as questionable due to a groin injury and is inactive for Sunday’s game. Defensive end Shaq Lawson and tight end Durham Smythe are active after being listed as questionable.

Running back Jordan Howard, wide receiver Malcolm Perry, running back Salvon Ahmed, and defensive lineman Jason Strowbridge are also inactive for the Dolphins.

The Jets have wide receiver Breshad Perriman in the lineup for the first time since Week Two. Quarterback Sam Darnold, left tackle Mekhi Becton, defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd, linebacker Jordan Willis, and cornerback Quincy Wilson are out.