Lamar Jackson records eighth double-triple, tied with Michael Vick for most ever

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 18, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is now tied for first place in NFL history in the statistical category known as the double-triple.

A double-triple, as you’ve previously read at PFT, comes when a player has triple-digit yards in two different statistical categories. A player can record a double-triple by having 100 or more yards both passing and rushing, or rushing and receiving, or returning both punts and kickoffs, or any other way that yardage is counted.

In today’s win over the Eagles, Jackson passed for 186 yards and ran for 108 yards. That qualifies as his eighth double-triple, with seven coming in the regular season and one in last year’s postseason.

The only other player in NFL history with eight double-triples was Michael Vick, who topped 100 yards rushing and 100 yards passing six times with the Falcons and twice with the Eagles.

Jackson is only 23 years old, so he likely has many more 100-yard rushing, 100-yard passing games ahead of him. He’ll re-write the record book on the double-triple.

10 responses to “Lamar Jackson records eighth double-triple, tied with Michael Vick for most ever

  2. Passing and rushing is the least impressive of the double-triples. Rushing and receiving is probably the most impressive

  3. Doesn’t matter. Lamar Jackson won’t be judged this year by how he plays against bad teams like the Eagles and Washington. He’ll be judged fully based on how he does against good teams and then in the playoffs.

    A “double-triple” is fine (although kind of useless because 100 yards passing is a ridiculously low bar to cross and you can get there by playing poorly) but wins in January are an actual stat that matters.

  4. Congrats to Lamar. But as a Ravens fan I don’t feel confident yet. His throwing motion is awful. But I’m not a coach or a player and we’re 5-1 so I guess I should just shut up.

  7. He didn’t have a single triple against the Chiefs… That says more about him than any other made up stat.

  8. bird2urmother says:
    October 18, 2020 at 5:09 pm
    Maybe if he was a better passer the ravens wouldn’t have struggled vs my very bad eagles.
    —–
    I’m sorry I wasn’t aware Jackson played defense also. I mean 22 of the Eagles 28 points were scored in the 4th quarter and the Ravens did put up 30 points. The game was nowhere as close as the 30-28 final score indicated.

  10. Not very often I get impressed by a QB performance when he has less than 200 yards passing. This is not one of those times. In today’s league (and with Hollywood Brown) you have no excuse not to hit 300 in great weather.

    I’ll be impressed with a “double triple” when he has triple bills passing to go with the 100+ rushing.

