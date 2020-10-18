Leonard Fournette is expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are set to have running back Leonard Fournette in the lineup against the Packers.

According to multiple reports, Fournette will be in the lineup on Sunday afternoon after being listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.

It remains to be seen how much Fournette plays on Sunday. He was active last week against the Bears, but only played one snap in the loss.

The Buccaneers had three wide receivers on the injury report during the week, but Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller all avoided injury designations. Cornerback Carlton Davis (abdomen) and defensive tackle Khalil Davis (ankle) are also listed as questionable.