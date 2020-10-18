Leonard Fournette is inactive for Sunday’s game vs. Packers

Getty Images

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette, officially questionable with an ankle injury, was expected to active but limited on Sunday against the Packers. He will be even more limited than expected.

Fournette is inactive for the game that features only the third ever showdown between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

All of the team’s injured receivers are active for the game. That’s something that will help Brady score enough points to overcome a great offense in Green Bay.

Fournette has 123 rushing yards this year for Tampa. Of that total, 103 came in one game.

In Week Five, Fournette played but had no rushing attempts. He also was not targeted in the passing game.