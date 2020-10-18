Le’Veon Bell will make his Chiefs debut next week

Getty Images

Last week, running back Le'Veon Bell played for the Jets. This week, he won’t be playing for anyone.

Bell will not play Monday night when the Chiefs face the Bills, one of the reality of the COVID-19 break-in period that applies to newly-signed free agents.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Bell definitely will play next Sunday, when the Chiefs head to Denver.

Given that Bell was tested every day while with the Jets and ultimately wasn’t tested only one day — last Thursday, the morning after his release — there should be a way to allow the chain of negative tests to remain unbroken, even if the player is paying for the tests out of his own pocket.