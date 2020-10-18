Mike Tomlin: Devin Bush suffered a significant knee injury

Getty Images

Steelers linebacker Devin Bush appears likely to miss the rest of this season.

Coach Mike Tomlin said after the Steelers beat the Browns that Bush’s knee injury was “significant,” and although he didn’t offer any diagnosis, the Steelers talked about Bush after the game as if they were expecting him to miss the rest of the season.

That’s a big loss for the Steelers, who selected Bush with the 10th overall pick in last year’s draft. He’s a big part of their defense.

Tomlin did say that backup linebacker Robert Spillane played well after Bush left the game. The Steelers are going to need more from Spillane going forward.