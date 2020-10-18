Miles Sanders, Zach Ertz headed for MRIs

Getty Images

The Eagles’ long injury list grew during Sunday’s 30-28 loss to the Ravens and two of the players who went down will be headed for MRIs.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that running back Miles Sanders and tight end Zach Ertz are set for tests. Sanders hurt his knee and Ertz hurt his ankle.

Glazer added that the Eagles are more concerned about Sanders’ condition at the moment. He was injured at the end of a 74-yard run in the third quarter that resulted in an Eagles touchdown when J.J. Arcega-Whiteside recovered a fumble that was forced by DeShon Elliott. He had nine carries for 118 yards overall.

Ertz had four catches for 33 yards. Defensive tackle Malik Jackson and right tackle Jack Driscoll were also knocked out of Sunday’s game.

The Eagles are back in action against the Giants on Thursday night.