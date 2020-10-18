Nick Mullens returns to backup role as C.J. Beathard is inactive

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo will start for the 49ers tonight. He came off the final injury report Friday and is active.

The 49ers will have Nick Mullens as his backup, though. C.J. Beathard, who replaced Garoppolo last week after Garoppolo’s ankle didn’t let him do what he wanted to do, is inactive.

The 49ers won’t have running back Jeff Wilson, who was questionable with a calf injury. The team’s third running back is inactive, leaving JaMycal Hasty to fill that role tonight.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (concussion) is active and will start opposite Jason Verrett.

The 49ers’ other inactives are cornerback Dontae Johnson (groin), linebacker Kwon Alexander (ankle), receiver Dante Pettis, defensive tackle Darrion Daniels and offensive guard Tom Compton.

The Rams’ inactives are running back Raymond Calais, outside linebacker Obo Okoronkwo (elbow), offensive lineman Brian Allen, receiver Trishton Jackson and tight end Brycen Hopkins.