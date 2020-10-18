No new positive tests for Jaguars

Getty Images

The Jaguars are set to face the Lions as scheduled on Sunday.

The team had a positive COVID-19 test on their practice squad Saturday and they have placed a dozen members of that squad on the reserve/COVID-19 list because of contact tracing, but they did not have any new positive tests in their latest round of testing.

“The team has received zero new positive tests since yesterday, and all members of our active roster have received multiple negative tests and are eligible to play in today’s game against the Lions,” the team said in a statement.

Defensive end Josh Mauro, who is on injured reserve, was also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but none of those moves are going to get in the way of the team’s Week Six game.