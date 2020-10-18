Panthers allow in-game voting

Getty Images

Like any other NFL game, the 5,200 fans present for Sunday’s Bears-Panthers game in Charlotte can buy food, drink, and merchandise. Unlike any other NFL game, the fans at Bank of America Stadium can cast a ballot during the game.

Via the Charlotte Observer, the early voting location inside the venue opened at 1:00 p.m. ET and will remain open until 5:00 p.m. ET. An Mecklenburg County voter can take advantage of the service on Sunday afternoon.

It’s a great alternative to the long lines and potentially non-socially distanced crowds that will come out on November 3 for election day.

Whoever votes today won’t be alone. Already, nearly 28 million Americans have engaged in early voting, with 16 days to go until the polls close.