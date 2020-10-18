Ravens force Carson Wentz fumble, go up 14-0

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz threw interceptions in each of the team’s first five games, but it was a different turnover that helped the Ravens go up two scores in the first quarter of this Sunday’s game.

Safety DeShon Elliott stripped Wentz of the ball and safety Chuck Clark recovered to set the Ravens up inside the Eagles’ 30-yard-line. Gus Edwards ran the ball in from seven yards out a few plays later and the Ravens are now up 14-0.

Wentz’s fumble continued a miserable offensive start for the Eagles. They ran nine offensive plays and punted three times on their first three possessions, so they’re still looking for a first down with nearly 15 minutes of the game already in the books.

Their defense has forced a couple of punts, but the Ravens used another short field to set up a Lamar Jackson touchdown pass to tight end Nick Boyle on their first possession to grab an early lead.

While Edwards was scoring, Ravens running back Mark Ingram was getting looked at by the training staff. It appeared to be a lower leg injury and Ingram was being retaped on the sideline.

UPDATE 1:54 p.m. ET: Ingram has returned to the game.