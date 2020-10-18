Ravens hold on for 30-28 win in Philly

Posted by Josh Alper on October 18, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT
At halftime of Sunday’s game between the Ravens and Eagles, it looked like Baltimore would cruise to a win.

It was 17-0 and the Eagles Offense had failed to do much of anything through the first 30 minutes of play. Things remained that way through the third and the Ravens took a 24-6 lead into a fourth quarter that would play out much differently.

The Eagles sandwiched a pair of touchdowns around two Justin Tucker field goals to get them within 30-22 in the final four minutes of the game. They got the ball back after forcing a punt and a questionable defensive pass interference call on Marcus Peters put them in Baltimore territory.

Wentz would score on a sneak just after the two minute warning, but he was dropped in the backfield by Matthew Judon on the two-point conversion. That play allowed the Ravens to escape with a 30-28 win that probably won’t feel much like one when the coaches begin picking apart the performance in the second half of the game.

Lamar Jackson was 16-of-27 for 186 yards and had touchdowns through the air and on the ground. He led the team with 108 rushing yards, but the team’s backs only managed 69 yards on 27 carries. The defense had three sacks and a lot of hits on Wentz, but they gave up big plays to Sanders, Wentz and John Hightower that allowed the Eagles back into a game they appeared to have no business winning for much of the afternoon.

In addition to dropping to 1-4-1, the Eagles also saw their injury list grow. Running back Miles Sanders, tight end Zach Ertz, defensive tackle Malik Jackson, and right tackle Jack Driscoll were all knocked out with injuries. Driscoll was playing because Lane Johnson missed the game with an ankle injury. They won’t have much time to recover before a Thursday night game against the Giants.

The Ravens will move on to a home game against the undefeated Steelers. They’ll need to be much sharper if they don’t want to cede early control of the division to their rivals from Pittsburgh.

21 responses to “Ravens hold on for 30-28 win in Philly

  1. Lamar Jackson, the reason the Ravens will be in every game. Also Lamar Jackson, the reason they will never win a championship.

  2. Say what you want, eagles should’ve won the game. Miles Sanders dropped TD, John Hightower missed catch that could’ve gone to the house, missed Elliott field goal. Even during the last 2 point try, refs missed a false start on the left side that would’ve had the 2 point try attempted again from the 7.

  3. What is it with the Philly injuries? I’ve never seen a team in my life lose so many to injuries this early. Did all those guys get fat in the lockdown or something?

  4. Carson Wentz makes too many mistakes.

    He also has nobody around him right now but 2nd and 3rd teamers and a coach who is thinking too hard about what plays to call. His team’s defense is pretty inconsistent. And his team fell behind by 18 points today.

    But he *never* stops fighting. I’ll give him that much.

  6. The big, bad Ravens really took care of business today. Give Lamar credit for running today; he’s a great runner. But then again, 186 yards and 1 TD passing and a bunch of missed easy throws continue to tell us he’s a bad QB.
    Ravens fans must be getting very concerned. Lamar is regressing fast and if Ingram is out and Lamar has to be the featured running back again, it’s not going to go well. The Steelers are sure not terrible like the Eagles. It’s easy to beat bad football teams like the Bengals, Texans, and Washington, but we’ll see how the Ravens handle a good football team for a change. It did not go well in the KC game, and I suspect it won’t go well against Pittsburgh.

  7. 30-28!?! The Eagles are playing with 4th string Oline men at this point and almost came back. Ravens have no killer instinct and think they can coast after the 1st Qtr. I’ve stated for months that once Big Ben returned the Steelers QB would show what being an MVP is all about. The Ravens will be shown to be no better than the Browns….media hyped frauds.

  8. joshiewashie says:
    October 18, 2020 at 4:38 pm
    Shoulda..Coulda..Woulda.. Didn’t…. End of story

  9. Eagles fan here. Even though he’s made mistakes and will shoulder much of the blame, Carson Wentz is the least of my concerns. The guy is doing everything anyone in his shoes could do without a starting O-line and any starting receivers. That front office has some rebuilding work to do.

    Plz STOP. It’s embarrassing.

  11. The reigning MVP seems to have regressed! Does he work with his receivers at practice or does he just run?

  12. Cue all the people “encouraged” by Wentz’s late game rally. Once again forgetting his utterly mediocre play that put them in a hole to begin with. But hey, keep hitching your hopes onto what is now a proven loser. Excuses don’t win football games.

  13. Cue the yearly “The Eagles Lost Because of All Their Injuries.”
    Quit whining. You lost because your team is trash.

  14. For all you Eagles dans that feel a little moral victory today, remember the Ravens had you up by 17-0. Then we played soft and let you come back. That was our bad. This game was over at the half and should have stayed that way. That won’t happen again. But go ahead and feel like you had a chance.

  15. How does Wink Martindale feel about the Eagles scoring in the fourth and not just accepting their loss? Seems like another perfect opportunity for him to scream across the field at an opponent.

  16. I’ll never get why people are so thin-skinned about comments like “Team X should’ve won the game.” Why do people get so upset when that’s pointed out?

    Even the Ravens’ beat writers were tweeting that if Hightower and Sanders didn’t get the dropsies, the Ravens would’ve lost.

    The Ravens played bad enough to lose to a team of 2nd and 3rd stringers, and were lucky to get the W today.

    Saying it shouldn’t be a big deal. It’s just the truth.

    Your team “Having The Dropsies is Why They Lost” is why all bad teams lose.
    Good teams and players catch passes and make tackles which translates into wins.
    Frankly your Starting Quarterback is second best in the division to the Cowboys back up QB.
    And your injury excuses have worn thin. You are in no worse shape than the Cowboys or any other team in the division on that count.

    Eagles fans *know* their team had a chance. The scoreboard proves it.

    However, if you’d like, *you* can keep pretending that your team’s inability to keep its foot on the gas against a bad team isn’t alarming.

    Yes, the team is trash. And it’s largely due to injuries. You will soon see the effects of that without Dak. And then you’ll make the same excuse.

  21. Baltimore is an elite team, the Eagles are mired on the opposite end. But the Eagles down to third and fourth OLs and TEs and WRs, fought on. Wentz’s 40 yard run, I believe, is emblematic of a team that came to play, that didn’t give up, even though I would have cut Hightower after he dropped the pass when wide open. There are no moral victories, but as an eagle fan, I didn’t feel bad after the game.

