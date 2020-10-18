Ravens take 17-0 lead into halftime

Getty Images

The Eagles finally got some first downs in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Ravens, but they couldn’t come up with one that would have allowed them to continue driving with under a minute to go in the first half.

Quarterback Carson Wentz was stopped short of the line by the Ravens and Baltimore was able to hold onto a 17-0 lead that looked like it would last into halftime. The Eagles forced a quick punt, however, and got into field position thanks to a Miles Sanders run and a roughing the passer penalty on an intercepted Hail Mary attempt.

Jake Elliott missed from 51 yards out, however, and the lead wound up holding up after all.

The Ravens held the Eagles to 94 yards in the first half, sacked Wentz three times and forced him to fumble once in a miserable half of football for the Philly offense.

Wentz’s sneak attempt wouldn’t have been necessary if running back Miles Sanders hadn’t dropped a pass while running free in the end zone on second down, but it has been that kind of day and season for the Eagles.

Baltimore hasn’t set the world on fire offensively as they’ve only picked up 159 yards through 30 minutes of play and Sam Koch has punted four times on the day he became the all-time Ravens leader in games played. Lamar Jackson has thrown a touchdown, Gus Edwards has run for another and that has proved to be quite enough for a comfortable lead thanks to the play of the defense.