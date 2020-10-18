Report: Taylor Lewan may have torn his ACL

Getty Images

The Titans rallied for an overtime win over the Texans on Sunday, but the 5-0 team may have lost a key offensive lineman for the rest of the season.

Left tackle Taylor Lewan left the game with a knee injury and Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that Lewan possibly tore his ACL. He will have tests to determine whether or not that’s the case.

Lewan was replaced by Ty Sambrailo. Sambrailo got beaten for a J.J. Watt sack and forced fumble a couple of plays after entering the game and had a false start later in the game.

The Titans also have first-round pick Isaiah Wilson on hand and could move Dennis Kelly to the left side if they want the rookie to take over at right tackle. Any decisions will wait for confirmation on Lewan’s condition, however.