Romeo Crennel on going for two: I wanted to put it out of reach

The Texans were up seven points after scoring a touchdown with 1:50 to play in Sunday’s game against the Titans, but interim head coach Romeo Crennel wasn’t content to extend that lead to eight with an extra point.

Crennel went for two, but a pass to Randall Cobb was incomplete and the Titans were able to drive down the field and tie the game on a touchdown with four seconds left. They would go on to win 42-36 on a Derrick Henry touchdown to cap their only possession of overtime.

The thought process behind going for two was one of the topics of Crennel’s postgame press conference.

“I wanted to go ahead and get the two points,” Crennel said. “I felt like that would kinda put it out of reach for them. If we’d have gotten it, we would have been in much better shape. As it turned out, we didn’t get it.”

One can never know how things would have played out if the Texans had kicked the extra point, but plenty in Houston likely wish they would have forced the Titans to get two to extend the game.