Ryan Tannehill throws three TDs to give Titans 21-10 halftime lead

Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill has never thrown more than 27 touchdowns in a season. He is on pace to shatter that this season with 12 touchdowns through 4 1/2 games.

Tannehill, who had three touchdown passes Tuesday night, had three in the first half Sunday to give the Titans a 21-10 halftime lead over the Texans.

His touchdowns covered 7, 6 and 22 yards, going to three different receivers, with Anthony Firkser, A.J. Brown and Adam Humphries getting in the end zone.

Tannehill completed 14 of 19 passes for 149 yards. He had completions to seven different receivers, led by Humphries’ three catches for 40 yards and Firkser’s four catches for 31 yards.

Derrick Henry also is having a field day with 85 yards on 13 carries.

The Titans have 234 yards and scored on three of four possessions of the first half. They went three-and-out on their first possession.

The Texans got a 1-yard touchdown on a Deshaun Watson pass to Darren Fells on fourth down. They added a 38-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

Watson is 12-of-17 for 136 yards and a touchdown.