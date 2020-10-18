Sid Hartman dies at 100

Getty Images

Legendary Minnesota media member Sid Hartman, who once was the de facto G.M. of the Minneapolis Lakers, died Sunday. Hartman was 100 years old.

The Star Tribune published Hartman’s final article on Sunday. He was still contributing three or four columns per week to the newspaper.

With a career that started in 1944, Hartman (per the Star Tribune) had 21,235 stories carrying his byline. He wrote 119 columns in 2020.

“Our hearts are broken with the news of Sid Hartman’s passing,” Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilfe said in a statement. “It is nearly impossible to put into words what Sid meant to the sports world and to Minnesota. He was an iconic sports figure, a tenacious reporter and a tireless advocate for his beloved state. His doggedness and work ethic were unmatched, but it was Sid’s ability to nurture relationships that truly set him apart. He was a confidant and a loyal friend to countless athletes and coaches across the country.

The impact Sid had on collegiate and professional sports can never be replicated and will never be forgotten. His presence and his personality were constants during the Vikings first 60 seasons. Sid welcomed our family to town in 2005, and we will always appreciate his support for us as owners and for the Vikings franchise. Our prayers are with the entire Hartman family.”

We extend our condolences to Sid Hartman’s family, friends, colleagues, the Vikings, and all Minnesotans who will feel the impact of the passing of a man who crafted a one-of-a-kind career.