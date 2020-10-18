Taylor Lewan injured, leading to J.J. Watt strip-sack and Texans lead

USA TODAY Sports

The Titans had the game under control, leading 21-7 late in the first half. The Texans, though, have scored 16 consecutive points to take their first lead of the day.

Houston leads 23-21.

Kaʻimi Fairbairn kicked a 38-yard field goal on the final play of the second quarter to draw Houston within 21-10 at halftime.

Tennessee had a chance to push the lead back up but stalled after reaching the Houston 9-yard line. Stephen Gostkowski‘s 27-yard field goal was blocked by Justin Reid.

The Texans drove the 79 yards in five plays, with David Johnson running for a 1-yard score.

On the Titans’ next possession, left tackle Taylor Lewan limped off the field. Lewan now is in the locker room being evaluated. Two plays after Lewan left, Lewan’s replacement, Ty Sambrailo, was beaten by J.J. Watt.

Watt forced a strip-sack of Ryan Tannehill. Jacob Martin recovered at the Tennessee 4-yard line and Randall Cobb caught a 4-yard pass from Deshaun Watson three plays later for the Texans’ first lead.

Fairbairn missed the extra point.

The Titans drove 71 yards to the Houston 19, but Gostkowski missed a 37-yard attempt.