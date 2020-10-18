Tua Tagovailoa makes his NFL debut

Getty Images

The Dolphins didn’t give quarterback Tua Tagovailoa any playing time in their Week Five rout of the 49ers, but they are giving him a look in this week’s rout of the Jets.

Tagovailoa entered the game with under three minutes to play and the Dolphins leading 24-0. It’s his first NFL regular season action and it is also his first game action of any kind since injuring his hip at Alabama last season.

It will be a brief look for the first-round pick, but he could see more playing time if the team continues on a run of lopsided wins in the weeks to come.

Ryan Fitzpatrick was 18-of-27 for 191 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions to put the Dolphins on the path to a 3-3 record. He’ll almost certainly remain the starter when the team returns from its bye to face the Rams in Week Eight.