Washington cuts Giants lead to 13-10 before half

The Giants haven’t won a game yet this season, but that didn’t stop oddsmakers from installing them as a favorite against the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

They’re up through two quarters at MetLife Stadium, but Washington made it a bit closer just before halftime. Kyle Allen hit Logan Thomas for a five-yard touchdown with seconds to play in the half and the quarter closed with the Giants up 13-10.

Allen hit Dontrelle Inman for a 15-yard gain on fourth-and-4 earlier in the drive on a play set up by a Giants penalty. Washington punted the ball away, but Austin Johnson was flagged for running into Tress Way and Washington head coach Ron Rivera elected to go for the shorter conversion.

Allen is 16-of-21 for 151 yards, a touchdown and an interception that was made by former Panthers teammate James Bradberry. The interception was followed by a Darius Slayton touchdown catch two plays later as the Giants jumped out to a 10-0 lead.

The touchdown pass was Daniel Jones‘ first since the opening week of the season and he’s avoided the turnovers that have been too frequent a part of the team’s first five games. He’s 7-of-8 for 72 yards and had a 49-yard run to set up one of Graham Gano‘s field goals.

More of that from Jones in the second half would help make the Giants winners for the first time this season.