Week Six early inactives

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Broncos at Patriots

Broncos: RB Melvin Gordon, TE Noah Fant, WR K.J. Hamler, LB Jeremiah Attaochu, QB Jeff Driskel G Netane Muti, DL McTelvin Agim

Patriots: QB Brian Hoyer, DL Carl Davis, DB Myles Bryant, RB J.J. Taylor, TE Dalton Keene

Browns at Steelers

Browns: S Karl Joseph, S Ronnie Harrison, LB Jacob Phillips, G Wyatt Teller, DE Joe Jackson, DE Vincent Taylor

Steelers: G David DeCastro, WR Diontae Johnson, QB Joshua Dobbs, TE Zach Gentry, LB Ulysees Gilbert, DT Carlos Davis

Bengals at Colts

Bengals: K Austin Seibert, WR Auden Tate, RB Trayveon Williams, LB Markus Bailey, OL Keaton Sutherland

Colts: TE Mo Alie-Cox, T Chaz Green, LB Darius Leonard, DE Ron’Dell Carter, QB Jacob Eason, WR Daurice Fountain, WR Dezmon Patmon

Lions at Jaguars

Lions: CB Desmond Trufant, WR Quintez Cephus, G Logan Stenberg, G Kenny Wiggins, LB Elijah Lee, QB David Blough

Jaguars: QB Jake Luton, WR Dede Westbrook, CB Luq Barcoo, DE Josh Allen, DT Abry Jones, DT Daniel Ekuale

Texans at Titans

Texans: Keke Coutee, CB Cornell Armstrong, RB Buddy Howell, OL Charlie Heck, TE Jordan Akins, LB Peter Kalambayi

Titans: CB Chris Jackson, OL Daniel Munyer, LB Will Compton, T Isaiah Wilson, DE Matt Dickerson

Washington Football Team at Giants

WFT: QB Dwayne Haskins, DE Nate Orchard, LB Thomas Davis; G Joshua Garnett, T David Sharpe, TE Marcus Baugh

Giants: S Adrian Colbert, LB T.J. Brunson, T Jackson Barton, TE Eric Tomlinson, DE R.J. McIntosh, LB Lorenzo Carter

Ravens at Eagles

Ravens: QB Trace McSorley, WR Chris Moore, DB Anthony Levine, OL Trystan Colon-Castillo, OL Ben Bredeson, DE Derek Wolfe

Eagles: T Lane Johnson, WR DeSean Jackson, WR Alshon Jeffery, CB Avonte Maddox, LB Duke Riley, S Marcus Epps, QB Nate Sudfeld

Falcons at Vikings

Falcons: CB Jordan Miller, RB Qadree Ollison, S Jaylinn Hawkins, T John Wetzel, DE Takk McKinley

Vikings: RB Dalvin Cook, CB Holton Hill, CB Kris Boyd, G Dru Samia, WR K.J. Osborn

Bears at Panthers

Bears: CB Duke Shelley, S Deon Bush, G Arlington Hambright, WR Riley Ridley, LB Trevis Gipson

Panthers: QB Will Grier, WR Curtis Samuel, CB Eli Apple, G Dennis Daley, DT Woodrow Hamilton