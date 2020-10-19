Adam Gase: “We haven’t done anything well this year”

Getty Images

When Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams appeared to blame the offense for how many points his defense has allowed this year, it raised a question of who’s responsible for how bad the Jets are. Head coach Adam Gase says it’s everyone.

“We haven’t done anything well this year at all,” Gase said after the Jets lost 24-0 to the Dolphins on Sunday, via ESPN. “We just hurt ourselves so much. Last year, we trended in the right direction. We improved. . . . This year, we have to figure out a way to improve really quickly, from top to bottom, coaches, players, it doesn’t matter, everybody. We have to get things better.”

The Jets are 0-6, the league’s only winless team, but Gase said he’s not worried about his job.

“Nah, I’m not even thinking about it,” he said. “I have to focus on making sure our guys are ready to go when we get back in the building on Monday . . . and getting ready for this next game.”

Up next for the Jets is a game against the Bills. And likely an 0-7 record.