The NFL in 2020 quickly has become divided into haves and have nots. One of the haves could soon have a pretty good receiver on the roster.

Antonio Brown will be eligible to practice and play in only two weeks.

Punished with an eight-game suspension for multiple off-field issues but not entirely cleared for a sexual assault/rape lawsuit filed against him last year, Brown must sit out eight weeks (or, if signed by a team, eight games, which depending on bye weeks could be nine weeks).

If unsigned two weeks from now, Brown can ink a contract and immediately join a team.

It’s unclear whether and to what extent he’ll generate interest. The fact that he can already be signed but remains available suggests that the wait may continue beyond November 2.

Last year, the Saints brought him in for a visit late in the regular season. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reportedly has jostled for A.B., but head coach B.A. seemingly wants nothing to do with Brown, given the overlap of their time together in Pittsburgh.

The Seahawks have flirted with the idea of signing Brown in the past. They’ve reunited with Josh Gordon, who has yet to be cleared by the league to return after his latest substance-abuse suspension. Ravens players have expressed interest (possibly on a perfunctory basis), but the organization has shown none.

One contender that Brown has ruled out is the Bears. Brown recently told Deion Sanders that Brown isn’t interested because Nick Foles is the quarterback.

It’s strange for Brown to be picky, given that there’s hardly a land rush for his services. Soon, we’ll see whether anyone is willing to join forces with a player who was a great receiver through 2018 before instantly becoming a stream of headaches and problems and distractions for the Steelers and then the Raiders and then the Patriots.

17 responses to “Antonio Brown can return in two weeks

  1. it had been too long since we’d heard from this guy. wonder if part of his nfl suspension was to also “be quiet” while out?

    that being said, what team will actually *step up* and claim this guy? apparently they need a qb to his liking… smh

  2. Eventually he’ll become Terrell Owens.
    Time will run out and we won’t have to hear about it anymore.

  3. He has amazing talent on the field, but the amount of money this young man cost himself with childish behavior blows my mind!!

  4. He’s had a chance to rest and get completely healthy. Look for Dallas to sign him. They don’t care about his off-field adventures.

  9. Terrell Owens is by all accounts a decent and honest human being who has never hurt anybody. Not sure why he gets lumped in with a guy with an arrest record like AB.

  10. Tom Brady deserves an Antonio Brown or Odell Beckham-esque receiver right now. He already lost tight end O.J. Howard for the season. And, we all know that Gronk is rarely ever healthy throughout the season. While Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are great, the more weapons the better. Give this old man another tool for a super bowl run.

  11. Not sure any team wants the inevitable headache, crash and burn ending that comes with him.

    He should probably take a seat next to Kaepernick in the waiting room.

  12. johnnycantread says:
    October 19, 2020 at 12:15 pm
    Eventually he’ll become Terrell Owens.
    Time will run out and we won’t have to hear about it anymore.
    ……………………………………………………………………………..
    this guy wishes he had the skill or career that TO had

  13. If only he hadn’t lied to the Pats and trashed Kraft on the way out the door. They sure could use him.

  14. I highly doubt anyone will be upset if no one signs him. I think we have probably all seen and heard enough of him

  15. “With green bay having absolute garbage at the WR position will Ted Thompson pull the trigger?”
    ____________

    A little behind the times, aren’t you?

  16. Anybody that signs this fool should be boycotted. He STILL is disrespectful to other nfl players even when he hasn’t been playing. He laughed off the thought of playing for the bears and nick foles, a super bowl mvp.

    He will wreck whatever franchise signs him.

