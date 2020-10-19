Bill Belichick: George Kittle is “as good as anybody” I’ve seen

Getty Images

Some would call Rob Gronkowski the greatest tight end in the history of the game. It’s hard to argue he’s not one of the best ever with his four All-Pro nods, three Super Bowl rings and a spot on the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Gronkowski played nine seasons for Bill Belichick in New England.

Belichick, though, couldn’t stop raving about 49ers tight end George Kittle on Monday.

“Kittle is a great player,” Belichick said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “He does everything well. I’d put him right at the top of the league there, period. His ability to run, catch, get open, after the catch, block, he does everything at a high level. He’s as good as anybody that I’ve coached or as good as anybody that we’ve played against.”

Kittle owns the record for most receiving yards by a tight end in his first three NFL seasons (2,945) and the record for most receiving yards by a tight end in a season (1,377). He has 30 catches for 380 yards and two touchdowns this season.

“If you pay too much attention to him, he creates opportunities for some of their other outstanding players,” Belichick said. “And if you don’t pay enough attention to him, then he can kill you. So he’s in a great system. He’s a great player. I don’t think there’s a tight end in the league, and we’ve seen a lot of good ones and had a lot of good ones, but I don’t think there’s anybody in the league that does everything overall as well as he does. He just really doesn’t have any weak points at all. Just outstanding at every phase of the game.”