Bills benefit from questionable spot to score first

Getty Images

On a rainy Monday afternoon in Buffalo, the Bills scored first against the Chiefs, thanks in part to a questionable spot by the officials.

On a third-down run, Bills quarterback Josh Allen appeared to step out of bounds with the ball still half a yard from the line to gain. But the officials ruled it a first down, Chiefs coach Andy Reid didn’t challenge, and the Bills’ drive continued.

The Bills then almost benefited from another questionable call, as a flea flicker trick play was initially flagged as pass interference in the end zone. But after the officials huddled, they picked up that flag.

Eventually the Bills were stopped and Tyler Bass hit a 48-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.