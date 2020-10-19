Cardinals sign Evan Baylis, promote Trevon Coley, Reggie Walker

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced they signed tight end Evan Baylis to the active roster from the practice squad.

They also elevated defensive lineman Trevon Coley and linebacker Reggie Walker from the practice squad.

Baylis played last week against the Jets after being elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.

He originally joined the Cardinals’ practice squad Sept. 29 after spending training camp with Green Bay. Baylis played in five games with the Packers last season and had three special teams tackles.

Baylis, 26, entered the league in 2017 with Houston as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Oregon. He played one game with the Texans as a rookie.

Coley has spent the season on the Cardinals’ practice squad.

Walker signed with the Cardinals this year as an undrafted rookie free agent from Kansas State and joined the team’s practice squad following training camp.