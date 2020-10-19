Chargers designate Melvin Ingram for return from injured reserve

Getty Images

As the Chargers emerge from their bye with a looming game against the Jaguars (a/k/a the NFL’s 2020 Slump Tonic), they could be getting back their bookend to Joey Bosa.

Pass rusher Melvin Ingram has been designated for return from injured reserve.

Ingram landed on IR late last month with a knee problem that either emerged or flared up late in the week of practice prior to a game against the Panthers.

The NFL’s ultra-flexible 2020 roster rules allow for an unlimited number of players to be placed on injured reserve and to return after missing only three weeks.

In two games this season, Ingram has an interception but no sacks.

The Chargers won in Week One at Cincinnati, but they have lost four straight games. They seem to be better than 1-4; if they’re going to make their record match their talent, they need to start winning games soon.