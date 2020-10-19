Chiefs doing it on the ground on a rainy day in Buffalo

Getty Images

Rain and wind in Buffalo has made passing precarious today, so the Chiefs are taking to the ground.

A nifty Patrick Mahomes third-down run set up a fourth-and-inches 13-yard touchdown run by Darrel Williams as the Chiefs took a 30-10 lead in the third quarter. With Clyde Edwards-Helaire leading the way, the Chiefs are well over 200 rushing yards.

Next week’s arrival of Le'Veon Bell will give the Chiefs an overabundance of running backs.

The Bills’ passing game has been atrocious, and now Josh Allen is going to have little choice but to try to come back with his arm. That won’t be easy in these conditions.