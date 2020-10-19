Cowboys adding Justin Hamilton from practice squad for Monday’s game

Getty Images

The Cowboys will be adding a defensive tackle to the roster for Monday night’s game against the Cardinals.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is calling Justin Hamilton up from the practice squad.

Hamilton spent some time on the active roster last year, but did not appear in any games. He has appeared in five games for the Eagles and three games for the Eagles since the start of the 2017 season. He has three tackles and a half-sack in those appearances.

The Cowboys need some more bodies up front after losing defensive tackle Trysten Hill for the season to a torn ACL.