Cowboys put Cam Erving on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Offensive lineman Cam Erving was out for Monday night’s game against the Cardinals because he’s on injured reserve with a knee injury before another announcement that would have ruled him out for Week Six.

Nick Eatman of the team’s website reports that Erving has been placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Per Eatman, the team has not had any players, coaches or other staff members test positive for COVID-19 over the last week.

Players go on the list after a positive test or close contact with an infected individual. Teams do not declare which reason when a player goes on the list.

Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette also became a dual member of the injured reserve and COVID-19 lists on Monday.

UPDATE 4:07 p.m. ET: Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that Erving has not been placed on the list. He is ill and the team is monitoring his condition as he stays away from the facility, but, despite some confusion about his classification, no move has been made involving the reserve/COVID-19 list.