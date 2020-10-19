D.J. Reed, Colby Parkinson return to practice for Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks saw two new faces at practice with them on Monday after returning from their bye week.

Cornerback D.J. Reed and tight end Colby Parkinson took the practice field with the team for the first time after spending the first six weeks of the season on the non-football injury list.

Reed sustained a torn pectoral muscle during an offseason workout this summer. He was placed on the non-football injury list by the San Francisco 49ers before being waived in August. The Seahawks claimed Reed off waivers and he remained on the non-football injury list through camp and the first six weeks of the year.

“He’s played free safety, corner and nickel and so we’re going to utilize that background to figure out where it fits best for us,” head coach Pete Carroll said. “So we took a look at a couple spots today.”

Parkinson was one of two fourth-round draft picks by Seattle this spring in the NFL Draft. Parkinson needed to have surgery to address a Jones fracture in his foot sustained during a workout in June.

“We’re all looking forward to him being back out there,” Carroll said. “He’s benefited enormously from the offseason program that he’s been in. He looks strong, he’s more fit. He’s pumped up. He’s over 6-7 so he looks huge out there. He had a good first day. He had a really good first day. We’ll just see what happens, see where it fits into the mix as we go.”

Reed and Parkinson have 21 days to practice with the team before the team will have to make a decision on whether to add them to their active roster.

Running back Rashaad Penny remains on the physically unable to perform list as he works back from a torn ACL last December. Second-round defensive end Darrell Taylor is still on the non-football injury list as well as he works back from surgery to address stress fractures in his leg.