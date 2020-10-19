Derrick Henry is earning his money, and then some

Getty Images

When it comes to paying big money to running backs, there’s a concern that they won’t earn it once they get it. Titans running back Derrick Henry got it, and he’s definitely earning every penny of it.

The modern-day Jim Brown (Tony Dungy compares Henry instead to Earl Campbell) received a four-year, $50 million contract in lieu of the franchise tag, a $12.5 million per year deal that pays out $25.5 million fully guaranteed over the first two years.

The Titans have embarked on getting their money’s worth, with 123 rushing attempts through five games. That’s 24.6 carries per game, nearly 394 over a full season. (That would be No. 7 on the all-time single-season list.)

He also has eight receptions, which become another 26 touches and in turn push him to a pace of 420 total touches for the season.

In his first two seasons in the NFL, Henry shared touches with DeMarco Murray. Henry had 110 carries as a rookie; Murray had 293. In 2017, Henry ran the ball 176 times to Murray’s 184. In 2018, after Murray retired, bumped his output to 215 carries. Last year, Henry became a full-blown workhorse, running the ball 303 times.

Typically a slow starter when it comes to full-season numbers, Henry currently leads the league with 588 yards. That becomes a projection of more than 1,880 yards.

Henry had a similar track at Alabama, with 35 attempts in 2013, 172 in 2014, and then 395 in 2015, in 15 games.

Henry is showing no signs of wear and tear, and he does far more inflicting pain than absorbing it. He could have real staying power, relative to his short-shelf-life position, with a rare combination of size, speed, and power that puts him on track not just for Canton but possibly for the short list of greatest to ever do it.