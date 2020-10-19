Doug Pederson could see Jalen Hurts getting a bigger role in the offense

Getty Images

Eagles rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts has played a fairly limited role in Philadelphia’s offense so far this season, but that role could grow as coach Doug Pederson tries to give his offense a spark.

Pederson said today that he thinks the Eagles can do more with Hurts lining up at quarterback and running zone-read plays.

“It’s been successful for us. I can see things continuing this way,” Pederson said, via John Clark of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com.

So far this season Hurts has thrown one pass for 18 yards, caught one pass for three yards, and run seven times for 49 yards. With Carson Wentz and the Eagles’ offense struggling, Hurts might be able to make a difference — which would be good news for the Eagles, even if it raises questions about the team’s confidence in Wentz.