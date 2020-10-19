Eagles say Malik Jackson, Lane Johnson wouldn’t have practiced Monday

Getty Images

The Eagles have dealt with a good number of injuries throughout the 2020 season and they’re set to be shorthanded again when they face the Giants on Thursday night.

Running back Miles Sanders and tight end Zach Ertz both left Sunday’s loss to the Ravens with injuries and Monday brought word that both will be out this week. Ertz is expected to miss around a month with an ankle injury while Sanders may be back sooner.

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson left Sunday’s game with a quad injury and the Eagles said he would not have practiced on Monday. Their estimated injury report also said right tackle Lane Johnson would have sat out with an ankle injury.

Johnson was replaced by Jack Driscoll, who also hurt his ankle and would have missed practice. Safety K'Von Wallace (shoulder) was also listed as out.

Wide receivers DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Alshon Jeffery (foot) were listed as limited. Jackson has missed three games and Jeffery has yet to play this season.

“Well, obviously, Alshon and DeSean have been practicing with us and DeSean last week and so obviously optimistic,” head coach Doug Pederson said in his press conference. “Short week. You don’t know how guys are going to respond physically. We’ll see where they are at because we don’t — with short weeks, we don’t get actual live reps in practice, so we keep everything more of the traditional walk-through.”

Safety Marcus Epps (rib), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), and linebacker Duke Riley (rib) were also listed as limited.