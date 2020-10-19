Ezekiel Elliott’s two lost fumbles lead to Cardinals’ touchdowns

Ezekiel Elliott can’t hold onto the football.
He lost two fumbles in three plays in the second quarter, resulting in short fields and touchdowns for the Cardinals.
Arizona leads 14-0.
Elliott now has five fumbles this season. No other running back even has three. He has lost four of them.
Budda Baker forced Elliott’s first fumble after a reception for no gain, and Jordan Phillips recovered for the Cardinals at the Arizona 46. That set up Christian Kirk‘s 6-yard touchdown reception from Kyler Murray with 12:58 remaining in the second quarter.
Phillips forced Elliott’s second fumble on a 2-yard run, and Byron Murphy recovered for the Cardinals and returned it 3 yards to the Dallas 27. Kenyan Drake scored on a 1-yard run five plays later, with 10:31 left in the half.
The Cardinals’ scoring drives covered 54 and 27 yards.