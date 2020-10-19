Giants list Darius Slayton as limited in practice

Getty Images

It’s a short week for the Giants and that means they issued an estimated practice report on Monday.

The team didn’t practice a day after notching their first victory of the season, but they said that wide receiver Darius Slayton would have been limited by a foot injury.

Slayton had two catches for 41 yards and the team’s first passing touchdown since the opening week of the season. Slayton, who has all three of the team’s receiving touchdowns, could be seen favoring the foot at points during the game. He was limited in practice all three days last week as well and was listed as questionable for the game against Washington.

Wide receiver C.J. Board (concussion), safety Adrian Colbert (shoulder), linebacker Tae Crowder (hamstring), and cornerback Darnay Holmes (neck) would not have practiced on Monday. Running back Dion Lewis (hand) would have been a full participant.