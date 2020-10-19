Jimmy Garoppolo felt more like himself on Sunday night

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returned from an ankle injury to start in Week Five, but he didn’t look back to 100 percent before getting pulled in favor of C.J. Beathard in a 43-17 loss to the Dolphins.

This Sunday went a lot better for Garoppolo and the 49ers. He threw touchdown passes to put the 49ers up 14-0 and would add a third later in the 24-16 win over the Rams. After the game, Garoppolo said that he was feeling a lot closer to normal this time around.

“Yeah, the ankle’s definitely, it’s made improvements this week,” Garoppolo said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “So, yeah, I could lean on it a little bit more, was able to move in the pocket a little bit, just was able to be myself really this week. It started with a good week of practice and got to thank the medical staff for doing their part.”

The 49ers were able to run out the clock after the Rams drew within eight points in the fourth quarter and Garoppolo said “it felt a lot like last year” to be able to do that. Last year ended with a trip to the Super Bowl, so anything that resembles that team is a step in the right direction after a 2-3 start to the year.