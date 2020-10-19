Kyler Murray, Christian Kirk feeling at home as Arizona leads 21-3 at half

USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray, who grew up in the Dallas area, has never lost at AT&T Stadium. It’s a pretty good bet he will walk out of the stadium tonight with wins as a high school quarterback, a college quarterback and a pro quarterback.

The Cardinals lead the Cowboys 21-3 at halftime.

Murray hasn’t had his best game, completing only 8 of 19 passes for 128 yards, but 80 yards came on one play and he has two touchdown passes. He also has run for 56 yards on seven carries.

His 80-yard touchdown throw went to Christian Kirk, who also annually starred in AT&T Stadium while at Texas A&M. Kirk has two catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

Kirk has only two 100-yard games in his career, including a career-best 138 yards and three touchdowns on six catches against the Bucs last year.

The Cowboys, playing with Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback for the first time, have proved their own worst enemy.

Ezekiel Elliott has lost two fumbles, leaving to Arizona touchdown drives of 54 an 27 yards. Jordan Phillips forced a fumble and recovered a fumble; Budda Baker forced the other fumble.

It’s the fifth consecutive week the Cowboys have trailed by 14 or more points.

They fell behind 21-0 before a 34-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal with 10 seconds left in the half, which followed a dropped touchdown pass by Michael Gallup. It is the first time the Cowboys have trailed by 21 or more points in the first half of a game since being down 24-0 in a Week 17 loss to Washington in 2015 loss.

That was the last time before tonight that a quarterback other than Dak Prescott started a game for them. Kellen Moore, now the Cowboys offensive coordinator, started that game.