Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury return home and get blowout of Cowboys

October 19, 2020
Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray had happy homecomings, beating up on a homecoming opponent.

The Cardinals came to AT&T Stadium and acted as if they owned the place, whipping the home team from start to finish. Arizona beat (and beat up) the Cowboys 38-10. They climbed back above .500 at 4-2, good for a second-place tie with the Rams behind the Seahawks.

Murray, who grew up a hop, skip and jump from AT&T Stadium in Allen, threw two touchdowns and ran for another. Kingsbury, who played and coached at Texas Tech, called the plays for an offense that rolled to 438 yards.

DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk also have Texas ties, with Hopkins having played seven seasons in Houston and Kirk having played collegiately at Texas A&M. Kirk caught two passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns, one covering 80 yards, and Hopkins had two catches for 73 yards, including a 60-yarder.

The Cowboys don’t have Jason Garrett to blame anymore. So what now?

They remain in first place despite the 2-4 record, with their only wins are over the Falcons and Giants, who are a combined 2-10.

For the first time in 70 games, the Cowboys played a game without Dak Prescott. It was not pretty.

It didn’t help that right guard Zack Martin departed in the first half with a concussion, leaving left guard Connor Williams as the only starter in the line.

Andy Dalton took three sacks and eight quarterback hits. He threw two interceptions, and Ezekiel Elliott lost two fumbles. The Cardinals converted the turnovers into three touchdowns and a field goal.

Dalton finished 34 of 54 for 266 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Cardinals safety Budda Baker had seven tackles, a sack, an interception, a forced fumble and a pass breakup, and linebacker Haason Reddick had two sacks.

  5. Jerry will cook up someone or something to blame or defend. Don’t worry about that. He stuck with Garrett for almost a decade. Providing the franchise continues to bring in the money, he will wait out McCarthy for at least a couple years.

  7. Dunno that most people actually blamed garrett. He was just a fun target with all the damn clapping lol. Blame is to Jerrah. Spending so much on offense puts all your eggs in that basket. Now with a rash of injuries his pocket change defense won’t be able to keep them in many games.

  8. Gonna be hilarious when Dak ends up with the Giants or the Eagles and scorches the Dallas Jerry Jonses for years to come.

  9. Don’t get carried away saying it was not Garret’s fault. That was a totally different team. Byron jones is gone Quinn is gone bennett is gone. Starting linebacker is gone. Fredrick’s is gone smith is gone collins is gone williams is back in getting run over. And Kris richards is not coaching up poor defensive backs. It’s not even close to the same team garrett had

  12. Funny .. I swear half the comments are bots. Earlier column two different names posted the exact same comment

    Seriously.. How many injuries do the cowboys have and people still act like they should be winning

  13. Just saw McCarthy’s press conference. De javu. As a long suffering Packer fan, I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen his hang dog Droopy/Eeyore act. You’ll see a lot more of that in the future. Gonna be a long couple seasons Boys. Don’t say we didn’t warn ya.

  16. How Dallas DC Mike Nolan is still employed is beyond me. The defense gets steamrolled week after week. The Cowboys don’t have bad defensive players, so it’s got to be the scheme Nolan employs. Here’s what opposing offenses have scored this season: 20, 39, 38, 49, 34, and 38. At this point, fire Nolan and let a young defensive coach on the staff take a crack at it. Couldn’t be any worse.

  19. @tylawsbrokenfoot says:
    October 19, 2020 at 11:47 pm
    Dunno that most people actually blamed garrett. He was just a fun target with all the damn clapping lol. Blame is to Jerrah. Spending so much on offense puts all your eggs in that basket. Now with a rash of injuries his pocket change defense won’t be able to keep them in many games.
    ==============================================
    I think Jerruh paid lots of money on defense too. Problem is he didn’t spend where he should have and that’s at the QB position. Trying to win on the cheap with Andy Dalton.

  20. I believe that the sentiment is called schadenfreude. Of course, it is not very endearing, but I LOVE IT! Pity that the score wasn’t a record-breaking 74.

  22. Can’t wait until the Cowboys excuses start rolling especially from their fans who blamed Garret and Dak for a lack of success.
    Say he didn’t fumble two times tonight. Would a loss of 24 to 10 been better? I can do the same thing. What about the dropped interception the Cardinals had? What about the overthrow of a wide open Fitz? What about the deep ball to Isabella where he took the wrong angle.
    It could have easily been 52 to 10 Cryboys.

  23. The NFC East is special. In the sense that even you’re under .500, you have a shot at the division title, way past mid season.

  24. Well, Aaron Rodgers had a bad game yesterday too, so at least we can’t say Rodgers would have saved McCarthy last night….Funny that they both lost by the exact same score this week!

