Nick Foles: We’d rather win ugly than lose pretty

The Bears climbed to 5-1 with a road win over the Panthers on Sunday. They’ve yet to get the respect that a record like this should generate, in part because they’re not winning in dominant fashion or exhilarating highlights.

And that’s OK with quarterback Nick Foles.

“Would you rather lose pretty or win ugly?” a passionate and animated Foles said after Sunday’s win over the Panthers. “I think we’d rather win ugly. . . . Is this who we are offensively? We want to improve, we want to get better, we want to have rhythm. But ultimtately in the NFL it’s about winning games. It doesn’t matter how you do it, it just matters that you get it done. If you put up 50 points and you lose a game, those 50 points don’t mean anything.”

Foles, in his third start for the Bears, completed 23 of 39 passes for 198 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. His passer rating was a sluggish 70.2. But he’s got no problem with that.

“Right now, we’re winning games,” Foles said. “We’re playing together as a team. We can improve. I think that’s exciting. If we were winning these games and playing perfect and they were this tight and we’re playing perfect, where do you improve?”

They’ll need to improve quickly. Next Monday night, they have a date with the Rams in L.A. Then, the Bears host the Saints. Then, the Bears face the Titans in Tennessee. Regardless, Foles is undaunted and undeterred.

“I’m excited about our offense, I’m excited about the guys that are there,” Foles said. “I like the communication that’s happening on the sideline. I love the passion of the players. Most importantly, they care. And we’re bonding. We’re getting to know each other. That’s football. You don’t just go out there and play football. You’ve gotta care about the man next to you to make those plays. So I like where we’re at. I know we’re gonna improve. I believe in our staff, I believe in our players, and I’m really grateful to be a part of this organization.”

The organization is surely grateful to have Foles, a former Super Bowl MVP and the consummate teammate and leader. At 5-1 through six games, even a .500 record over the next ten translates to 10-6 and, with seven playoff spots per conference, a near-certain playoff berth.

Or maybe a division title. On Sunday night of Thanksgiving weekend, the Bears visit Lambeau Field. In Week 17, the Packers come to Chicago. Potentially, they could be meeting for a third time in January.