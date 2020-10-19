Report: David Njoku looking for a trade again

Getty Images

Tight end David Njoku has reportedly changed his mind about a trade again.

Njoku requested a trade away from the Browns in July, but rescinded that request in early August after the team opened up training camp. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Njoku is again looking for a move to another team.

The trade deadline is November 3.

Njoku spent three weeks on injured reserve after hurting his knee in the opener. He returned in Week Five and has two catches for 13 yards over the last two games. He played 44 snaps in those games, which puts him behind Austin Hooper and rookie Harrison Bryant in the pecking order at the position.