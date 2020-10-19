Report: Jonnu Smith has minor ankle sprain, could be questionable this week

Getty Images

The Titans lost left tackle Taylor Lewan for the season with a torn ACL, but the injury news considering tight end Jonnu Smith is more promising.

Smith injured his ankle in the first half of Tennessee’s 42-36 overtime victory and did not return to the game. He ended the day with one catch for 13 yards.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Smith has a minor sprain and has not been ruled out for this week’s game against the Steelers. He adds that Smith is expected to be considered questionable to play this week.

Smith has 19 catches for 234 yards and five touchdowns on the season. Anthony Firkser and Geoff Swaim are the other tight ends in Tennessee.