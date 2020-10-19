Report: Trent Murphy, Harrison Phillips to be inactive for Bills

Getty Images

The Bills are reportedly shaking things up on their defensive line for Monday’s game against the Chiefs.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is expected to put defensive end Trent Murphy and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips on the inactive list. Neither player appeared on the injury report at all, so this would be a coaching decision rather than a medical one.

Murphy has played over 51 percent of the team’s snaps through the first five weeks of the season. He has nine tackles, a sack, and three quarterback hits.

Phillips has four tackles and three quarterback hits while playing on just over 45 percent of the defensive snaps.