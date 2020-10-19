Reports: Devin Bush tore his ACL

USA TODAY Sports

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said after Sunday’s win over the Browns that linebacker Devin Bush suffered a significant knee injury without mentioning a specific diagnosis.

According to multiple reports, it is a torn ACL for Bush. That brings the season to an end for the 2019 first-round pick.

The significant injury is a significant loss for the Steelers Defense. Bush had played every defensive snap this season before being injured and called the plays on defense for Pittsburgh.

Bush had five tackles and a half-sack before leaving Sunday’s game. He had 21 tackles and a half-sack in the team’s first four games of the year.

Robert Spillane took over for Bush on Sunday and will likely be playing an important role on the Pittsburgh defense in the weeks to come.