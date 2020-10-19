Rob Gronkowski: It felt good to get into the end zone

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady have hooked up for a lot of touchdowns, but they still accomplished a first on Sunday.

Brady hit Gronkowski for a touchdown for the first time since both players joined the Buccaneers this offseason. It was also Gronkowski’s first touchdown since 2018 as he retired after that season and did not play in 2019.

“It felt good to get into the end zone, to get back into the end zone. It’s been quite some time,” Gronkowski said in his Monday press conference.

The score was part of Gronkowski’s most productive day of the season thus far. Gronkowski finished the day with five catches for 78 yards. He’s had a varied role in the offense through six weeks and said Monday that he’s prepared for anything because “you just really never know until the game starts.”

Three of the four catches that Gronkowski made outside the end zone went for first downs and that’s another familiar sight from his days with Brady in New England. Those flickers served the Bucs well on Sunday and they’ll likely be looking for more in the weeks to come.