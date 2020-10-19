Romeo Crennel: I’m the head coach, the buck stops at my desk

Posted by Josh Alper on October 19, 2020, 11:47 AM EDT
After Titans running back Derrick Henry scored a touchdown in overtime to give his team a 42-36 win over the Texans, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt said he put the loss “squarely on my shoulders.”

Watt said that because he considers himself the leader of a defense that also gave up the game-tying touchdown at the end of regulation, but interim head coach Romeo Crennel disagreed with Watt’s assessment. He referenced the way he got the job while saying that every loss is squarely on the shoulders of the head coach.

“J.J.’s one of the leaders of the defense,” Crennel said, via Mark Berman of KRIV. “It’s nice that he says that, but I’m the head coach and the buck stops at my desk. I’m the reason we ended up losing that game. So I think that’s the way everybody is gonna look at it eventually down the road. If that were not the case you’d be talking to Bill O’Brien right now. When you lose, nothing really good comes of it. It’s great that J.J. said that, but it’s not his fault. It’s my fault.”

Crennel’s decision to go for two after the Texans went up seven late in the fourth quarter was heavily scrutinized and there’s plenty of blame to go around on a day when Tennessee piled up 601 yards of offense.

  2. In the NFL you take the points. And a point after is practically 1 free point every time. In only the rarest of situations do you go for 2. That wasn’t one of those times.

  5. dregonspengler says:
    October 19, 2020 at 11:52 am
    I’m not much of a Texans fan, but it’s hard not to like and admire Romeo Crennel.
    Don’t believe Texan fans are doing much admiring; Romeo made a STUPID decision going for 2.

  6. They weren’t stopping the Titans from scoring or getting the 2 pt conversion. So you can argue if it’s the right or wrong call to go for 2 but it’s completely understandable. he tried to put it out of reach because he knew his defense couldn’t stop the Titans offense.

  7. And I suppose he has the full support of the owner too…always a bad sign to be talking about where the buck may stop…

  8. Here is my opinion for what it’s worth. As a fan I hope we win every week, but, we now have a chance to win every week and I’m ok with that. We are not being held back by poor play calling anymore. I’m glad Romeo went for the win, I hope he always does!

  9. The interim coach went for 2, going against the odds & if successful, would’ve meant game over. It didn’t & wasn’t. J.J. Watt was not entirely wrong in that the Defense was unable to stop the offense, which is why the try for 2 makes sense, in retrospect.

  10. Win % increases more as a result to decide to go for 2 there versus not going for 2. It was objectively the right decision.

