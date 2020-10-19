Ryan Fitzpatrick: We’re a work in progress headed in right direction

Getty Images

The Dolphins were 1-3 when they headed to Santa Clara to face the 49ers in Week Five and the prospect of another long season seemed like a real possibility in Miami.

What a difference eight days can make. They thumped the Niners 43-17 and then shut down the Jets in a 24-0 win on Sunday that evened their record while brightening their prospects for the 10 games left on the schedule.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three touchdowns in the first half of Sunday’s win and said after the game that he thinks the arrow is pointed up for the team as they head into their bye week.

“I would say we’re still a work in progress, but we’re definitely heading in the right direction,” Fitzpatrick said in his postgame press conference. “We’ve brought in a lot of new guys this offseason and I think we’ve brought in the right kind of guys, and everybody has really meshed well. Even a couple weeks ago sitting at 1-3 not really feeling sorry for ourselves but continuing to work, and now to get a couple in a row and sitting at 3-3 going into the bye, it’s a good feeling for us, and I think we’re coming together as a team.”

The Dolphins got their first glimpse of Tua Tagovailoa at the end of Sunday’s win, but the last two performances suggest it will still be some time before the team willingly turns in his direction for more than mop-up duty.