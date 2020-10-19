Saints will play at Superdome in Week Seven

Getty Images

There’s been talk about the Saints playing home games at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge because New Orleans will not allow fans at the Superdome for home games, but the Saints won’t be heading to LSU’s home field this week.

Jeff Duncan of TheAthletic.com reports that the Saints have informed the Panthers that they will not change venues for their Week Seven game.

According to Duncan, the logistical challenges involved with getting the stadium ready for Sunday after LSU plays South Carolina on Saturday night made it impossible.

The Saints are next at home in Week 10 against the 49ers, but a similar challenge exists that week. LSU will host Alabama at 6 p.m. ET on November 14 and that might make Week 11’s game against the Falcons the most realistic possibility for the Saints to head out of town.